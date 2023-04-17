We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By consulting your veterinarian you can tailor a pet insurance policy so that you only pay for what you need. Monty Rakusen/Getty Images

If you have a dog or a cat then you already know how expensive it can be to take care of them. Food, toys, grooming and boarding all add up quickly. With rising veterinary costs added to the mix, it's not cheap to own a pet in 2023. Fortunately, pet insurance can help alleviate some of the financial burdens of pet ownership. In exchange for a moderate fee to a provider each month (often discounted if paid annually), pet owners can secure coverage for a wide range of medical issues and treatments.

That said, pet insurance is just like most other financial products and services. In order to get the most cost-effective policy, there are some smart strategies owners should employ both before they get a pet insurance plan.

If you're considering insuring your dog or cat then start by getting a free price quote now.

Smart ways to cut pet insurance costs

Here are three smart ways owners can reduce what they pay for pet insurance.

Get an accident-only policy

If the goal is to get your pet insured for a reasonable cost then an accident-only policy may be the smart way to go. Unlike its more comprehensive counterpart policies, this type of pet insurance will just offer a baseline of protection for items like broken bones or objects that were accidentally swallowed. Since the coverage is limited to these sorts of situations the corresponding price is generally lower than what owners would pay for more varied care. This isn't to imply that more comprehensive coverage isn't worth pursuing, just that accident-only policies are a cheap alternative. If you want pet insurance but don't want to break the bank to get it then an accident-only policy is one smart way to accomplish both goals.

Get a free pet insurance quote here now to learn more.

Consult your veterinarian

Your veterinarian isn't just someone you should talk to about your pet's health and well-being. They're also an excellent resource for anyone looking for ways to cut pet insurance costs. By tapping in your vet for guidance you can more effectively build a personalized pet insurance policy. Your veterinarian is well acquainted with your pet and their medical history. Chances are high that they're also well-versed in your pet's particular breed. They can help tailor a prospective policy (or tweak an existing one) so that you only pay for coverage you need now or will need in the future. This way you don't wind up paying for unnecessary and unrelated coverage options.

Apply soon

Like most other insurance types, the lowest rates and best terms are generally reserved for younger, healthier applicants. So the younger your pet the better your chances are of securing a cheap policy. Every birthday that passes will make your pet a little riskier to insure. That risk will be reflected in rising premiums to the owner, so it pays to act promptly.

But there's another reason to apply early, besides just costs. Pet insurance won't cover pre-existing medical issues until they've cleared. If the issues are permanent then the policy will exclude those issues. Pet owners can circumvent these limitations by insuring their pets when they're healthy before any nagging issues arise. By applying when your dog or cat is still young you can get cheaper coverage and more coverage options.

Get a customized pet insurance price quote here now.

The bottom line

Pet insurance is a smart and safe way to protect both your pet and your wallet. To more effectively do the latter, however, it may be worth getting an accident-only policy to keep costs low. Owners should also consult their veterinarian, who can help them build a customized policy for their dog or cat, avoiding unnecessary expenses in the process. Finally, owners should seriously consider applying as soon as possible in order to avoid higher premiums and potential coverage exclusions.