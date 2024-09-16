We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With millions of peoples' incomes stretched thin by high consumer goods prices, elevated housing costs and other economic hurdles, more and more Americans are relying on their credit cards to pay for everything from groceries to emergency expenses. As a result, a growing number of cardholders are struggling with rising credit card debt — and cardholders now owe a collective total of $1.14 trillion nationwide.

But whether you're using a credit card to cover unexpected bills, fill in gaps from budgetary restraints or are simply overspending, carrying a balance from one month to the next has never been more expensive. After all, the average credit card rate is hovering just below 23%, a record high. And those types of interest charges can make your card debt spiral out of control quickly if you aren't careful.

One option to manage this debt is credit card debt consolidation, which involves using a new loan to pay off multiple credit card balances. The goal is to reduce your interest rate so that more of your monthly payments go toward the principal balance. But while consolidating debt can be a smart move, it's not always a quick fix, and you have to be approved first. So, is it hard to get approved for credit card debt consolidation? That's what we'll answer below.

Is it hard to get approved for credit card debt consolidation?

The short answer is: It can be, especially when it comes to traditional borrowing methods. While most banks and credit unions offer debt consolidation loans, the approval criteria can be stringent. Most require applicants to have at least a good credit score (usually 670 or higher), stable income and a relatively low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio to qualify.

The logic behind these requirements is simple: If you're struggling with high debt, insufficient income or credit issues, lenders typically see you as a risky borrower. This cautiousness is especially pronounced in times of economic uncertainty when lenders tend to tighten their approval standards even further. But for those already struggling, these requirements can present a significant hurdle.

It's important to note, though, that while approval can be difficult, it's not impossible. Those with strong credit profiles and stable finances may find the debt consolidation loan approval process to be relatively straightforward. There are also lenders who work with borrowers who have less-than-perfect credit, though these loans often come with higher interest rates to offset the increased risk.

For those unable to qualify for a traditional debt consolidation loan, alternative options exist, including credit card debt consolidation programs offered by debt relief companies. These programs function similarly to traditional debt consolidation loans but often have more flexible approval criteria.

In a debt consolidation program, you work with the debt relief company's third-party lenders to secure a consolidation loan on your behalf. The funds are used to pay off your existing credit card debts, leaving you with a single monthly payment to the debt relief agency. These loans typically offer lower interest rates than credit cards, potentially saving you money and accelerating your debt repayment timeline.

Though it's not guaranteed, the approval process for these programs is generally more lenient. Debt relief companies recognize that their clients are seeking help because they're struggling with debt, and their criteria reflect this understanding. While they still consider factors like income and credit score, they may be more willing to work with those who have less-than-stellar credit or higher debt-to-income ratios.

Other debt relief options worth considering this fall

While debt consolidation can be an effective solution for many, it's not the only option available for those struggling with credit card debt. Other options include:

The bottom line

While credit card debt consolidation is a viable option to consider if you're dealing with expensive card debt, qualifying for it can be challenging, particularly through traditional lenders. However, credit card debt consolidation programs offered by debt relief companies could offer a more flexible route. Plus, there are other options, like debt forgiveness or debt management, that can provide alternative paths to tackling your card debt. So, if you find it difficult to qualify for traditional debt consolidation, do your homework and find the best option for your unique circumstances.