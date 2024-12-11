Is Facebook down? Users report problems accessing Meta platforms, including Instagram, Threads.

Users are reporting problems accessing many of Meta's social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, according to outage tracking service Downdetector.

Reports of outages from cities across the U.S. began on Wednesday at about 1 p.m. Eastern Time, according to Downdetector. Facebook and Instagram users said they are having problems getting on both its app and website, while Messenger users said they're having issues with logging into the service and sending messages.

"We're aware that a technical issue is impacting some users' ability to access our apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and apologize for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson told CBS News.

Tens of thousands of users of each social media service reported problems to Downdetector, with almost 90,000 reports of issues with Facebook as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern. Some Facebook users said that while they were able to access the site, they were unable to post or "like" other users' posts.

WhatsApp users also reported issues with sending messages, according to Downdetector. WhatsApp, a popular service outside the U.S. for making calls to other users of the service, had reports of problems from users in countries including Argentina and Brazil.

Wednesday's outage follows widespread issues with Meta's apps in March, when more than half a million users reported widespread issues, such as getting booted out of the social media platforms and unable to log back in. In that case, Meta blamed an unspecified "technical issue" that caused problems for users.