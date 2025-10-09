IRS releases income tax brackets and standard deductions for 2026

The IRS is adjusting the income limits for its federal income tax brackets to account for the impact of inflation, an annual reset that could provide relief for some Americans when they file their taxes next year.

The IRS makes these adjustments, typically in October or November, to avoid what it known as "bracket creep," which is when inflation pushes people into higher tax brackets, potentially forcing them to dole out more money come April.

The upshot: Americans will have to earn more income next year before reaching a higher tax bracket. For example, the upper tax limit on a single filer making $50,000 will be 12% in 2026 versus 22% in 2025.

See the updated tax brackets below.

Standard deduction

In addition to setting the federal income tax brackets, the IRS also released changes to 2026 standard deductions on Thursday.

Married couples filing jointly will have a standard deduction of $32,200

Heads of households will have a standard deduction of $24,150

Single taxpayers and married individuals will face a standard deduction of $16,100

Seniors could see additional relief due to a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that provides a temporary tax deduction of up to $6,000 for people aged 65 and older. The tax break, which is set to expire at the end of 2028, is available to those with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less for single filers and $150,000 or less for couples filing jointly.

The IRS announced Wednesday that an agency-wide furlough would begin on Oct. 8 due to a lapse in federal appropriations as a result of the government shutdown. Taxpayers with an Oct. 15 extension deadline should plan on submitting their returns as planned, according to the IRS.

"Taxpayers should continue to file, deposit, and pay federal income taxes as they normally would; the lapse in appropriations does not change Federal Income Tax responsibilities," a spokesperson told CBS News in an email.