IRS extends tax deadline in storm-impacted areas in several states

The IRS has pushed tax deadlines back for taxpayers in several states across the country because of storm damage from the East Coast to the West Coast.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023, is the tax filing deadline for most Americans, but the deadline was extended on Monday for Arkansas storm victims. They now have until July 31 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency designated parts of the state as a disaster area after tornadoes and storms tore through the region on Friday. The tax extension applies to individuals and households that live or have a business in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties, the IRS said. The tax expansion will expand if other counties are added to the disaster area.

The IRS previously pushed back tax deadlines for Mississippi, California, Alabama, Georgia and New York.

The deadline for Mississippi taxpayers impacted by storms was also extended to July 31, officials said on Wednesday. Tornadoes and severe storms impacted the state on March 24 and 25. Taxpayers in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties will be eligible for tax filing and payment extensions.

In New York's Erie, Genesee, Niagara, St. Lawrence and Suffolk counties, victims of the severe winter storm in late December 2022 have until May 15 to file taxes, the IRS said.

Flooding, winter storms, landslides and mudslides in California also prompted IRS extensions. The deadline for filing has been extended in more than three dozen counties.

The tax extension applies to individuals and households that live or have a business in Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne and Yuba counties.

In January, the tax deadline for storm victims in parts of Georgia and Alabama was pushed until May 15. That deadline was then pushed back even further to Oct. 16. The change applies in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties in Georgia and Autauga and Dallas counties in Alabama.

The full list of those eligible for Tax Relief in Disaster Situations is available on the IRS website.

Taxpayers who do not live in storm-impacted areas can also file for extensions by filling out Form 4868. The IRS notes that an extension of time to file does not grant any extension of time to pay your taxes.