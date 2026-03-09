Australia urged to help Iranian women's soccer team, dubbed "traitors" at home, after exit from Asian Cup

Australian authorities are being urged to help the Iranian national women's soccer team after their exit from the Asian Cup, over fear of what might happen to them if they fly back home as scheduled amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Before their first game of the tournament in Australia, against South Korea, the players declined to sing or salute their country's national anthem, prompting calls for harsh punishment from conservatives back inside Iran. The Islamic Republic's state television network branded them "traitors" and accused them of "the pinnacle of dishonor."

"We all have very reasonable and serious concerns for their safety," Craig Foster, a former captain of the Australian men's soccer team and a human rights advocate, told CBS News partner network BBC News.

"When any team participates in a Fifa-regulated tournament, whether Asian Football Confederation or any other confederation, they must have the right to safety and external support to express any concerns they have around their safety now or in future."

In their two subsequent matches, the team sang and saluted their anthem. Alireza Mohebbi, a correspondent in Australia for the opposition Iran International news network, told Australian network ABC the players would not have done so by choice.

Islamic Republic of Iran players line up for national anthems prior to the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 match between Iran and Australia Matildas, at Gold Coast Stadium, March 5, 2026, in Gold Coast, Australia. Albert Perez/Getty

"It's completely obvious that the Islamic Republic's regime, and the security team which is with the players in Australia, forced them to sing the anthem," he said. "In the first match with South Korea they didn't do it, but now with all the pressure and media spreading the news around the world, it's completely obvious the regime pushed them not just to sing the anthem but to do the military salute. There is no doubt."

After the game that sealed the team's exit from the tournament on Sunday, Iranian fans, many carrying the flag of Iran's pre-Islamic Republic monarchy, surrounded the team's bus as it left the Gold Coast stadium, chanting "let them go" and banging on the side of the vehicle, according to The Guardian.

After 15 minutes blocking the bus, local police intervened to corral the crowd of 200 or so people so the bus could depart.

Others banners seen among the protesters read: "Stay Safe in Australia. Talk to Police" and "If your home is not safe — mine is."

Some of the players inside the vehicle smiled and waved, others filmed — but at least one closed the curtains as the bus began the 15-minute drive back to their hotel.

Some of the supporters left standing by the stadium in the rain cried.

It was unclear when the players would leave their hotel or where they would go next.

Members of the Iranian women's soccer team are seen on their room balconies at the Royal Pines Resort on Australia's Gold Coast, March 9, 2026. Patrick HAMILTON/AFP/Getty

A group of Iranian community and civil society groups have contacted Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke outlining their "grave concerns" for the players.

"They've been held hostage by the Iranian team management in their hotel and they've been denied the opportunity to speak to external community members, friends, family or any support networks, be that lawyers or anyone else," Foster, who helped the Afghan women's team flee the Taliban in 2021, told the BBC. "Some may have concerns, others may not — but what we know is most of them have families back home, some of them have children back home, and even if offered the right to remain in Australia, if they feel unsafe, many of them may not accept that opportunity."

"What's most important is that that offer is made," he added.