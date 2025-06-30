Iran's foreign minister doubtful talks with U.S. will resume quickly, but says "doors of diplomacy will never slam shut"

"Doors of diplomacy will never slam shut," Iran's foreign minister says

President Trump recently indicated diplomatic talks with Iran could restart as soon as this week, although the White House noted no talks were officially scheduled. After U.S. airstrikes on some of Iran's nuclear facilities, followed days later by a ceasefire to end what Mr. Trump called the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, Iran's foreign minister seemed less certain about a speedy return to diplomacy.

"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS News through a translator.

"In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations," Araghchi said in his first interview with an American media outlet inside Iran since the bombings. "And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time."

However, Araghchi also insisted, "The doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."

Mr. Trump said during a televised address following the American strikes on June 21 that Iran's Fordo nuclear enrichment site and the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated." Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a news conference, "Initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction."

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency told CBS News the U.S. strikes caused "severe damage, but it's not total damage." Grossi said Iran could likely start enriching uranium again within a few months.

"One cannot obliterate the technology and science for enrichment through bombings," Araghchi said. "If there is this will on our part, and the will exists in order to once again make progress in this industry, we will be able to expeditiously repair the damages and make up for the lost time."

When asked if Iran intends to continue enriching uranium, Araghchi said the country's "peaceful nuclear program has turned into a matter of national pride and glory. We have also gone through 12 days of imposed war, therefore, people will not easily back down from enrichment."

After 12 days of missile exchanges between Iran and Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared victory, writing on social media, "I offer my congratulations on the victory over the fallacious Zionist regime," and claiming Israel's government was "practically knocked out and crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic."

Mr. Trump responded on social media, calling Khamenei's declaration a lie, saying Iran had been "decimated" and claiming he prevented both the U.S. and Israeli militaries from assassinating the supreme leader.

Mr. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet at the White House next Monday.

Mr. Trump has also indicated he could order strikes on Iran again should it resume enriching uranium beyond a certain level. Araghchi questioned the legality of such action and said Iran was prepared for more attacks.

"We showed and proved during this 12-day imposed war that we have the ability to defend ourselves, and we will continue to do so should any aggression be launched against us," he said.

