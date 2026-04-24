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A $50,000 money market account earning today's top rates could generate a lot of interest over the next year. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average traditional savings account is paying just 0.38% in interest right now, according to the latest data from the FDIC — a rate that has actually dipped since last month. For anyone parking a meaningful sum of money in one of these accounts, the math is difficult to ignore: At that rate, $50,000 sits largely dormant, its purchasing power quietly eroding as inflation continues to outpace those meager returns. But the good news is that plenty of savers haven't caught on yet, which means there's still a real opportunity to get ahead.

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates several times since late 2024, and yet competitive rates on certain savings options remain widely available. Money market accounts, in particular, continue to offer yields that overshadow what traditional savings accounts pay — and they come with the kind of flexibility that other accounts simply can't match. Unlike certificates of deposit (CDs), which lock up your funds for a fixed term, money market accounts let you access your money when you need it, and many even allow check-writing, making them a practical choice for savers who want their money to work harder without sacrificing liquidity.

For savers with $50,000 on the sidelines, this distinction matters considerably. The difference between earning 0.38% and earning today's best money market account rate isn't just a few extra dollars; it's potentially thousands over the course of a year. But how much, exactly, could that $50,000 earn right in a money market account right now?

Find out how much interest you could earn with the right account now.

Here's how much interest a $50,000 money market account can earn now

Because money market accounts carry variable interest rates — meaning they'll move up or down in response to broader market conditions — calculating future earnings requires some assumptions. Working with today's top available rate of 3.90% and assuming it holds constant, here's how much interest a $50,000 money market account can earn across four time horizons:

$50,000 money market account at 3.90% after three months: $480.53

$480.53 $50,000 money market account at 3.90% after six months: $965.67

$965.67 $50,000 money market account at 3.90% after nine months: $1,455.48

$1,455.48 $50,000 money market account at 3.90% after one year: $1,950.00

That's nearly $2,000 in interest income generated over 12 months — just from keeping funds in the right account. Of course, since money market account rates are variable, actual earnings could land higher or lower depending on how rates shift during that period. The Fed has signaled a cautious approach to further rate changes in 2026, and while additional cuts remain possible, top money market rates have held steady at competitive levels for now. So, savers who act sooner rather than later are best positioned to take advantage while those rates persist.

Compare your savings options and find the best fit for your funds today.

How to decide if a money market account is the right option for your savings

A good interest rate alone doesn't necessarily make a money market account the right fit for every saver. The best choice heavily depends on what you need your savings to do. If your primary goal is maximizing the rate you earn and you won't need to touch the funds for a set period, a CD account could offer a slightly higher fixed return and the predictability that comes with it. If, on the other hand, you value access to your funds alongside strong earnings, a money market account offers an advantage that CDs can't, including the ability to withdraw or even write checks without triggering penalties or waiting for a maturity date.

For savers with a larger balance, like $50,000, a money market account also functions as an effective emergency fund vehicle. Because the funds are accessible, liquid and growing at a meaningful rate, this type of account allows you to keep a substantial cash reserve without sacrificing yield, which is something a traditional savings account fails to deliver. Just be sure to compare offers across institutions before opening an account, as rates and minimum balance requirements can vary significantly. Online banks and credit unions, in particular, tend to offer the most competitive money market rates.

One additional consideration: FDIC insurance. Money market accounts at FDIC-member banks are federally insured up to $250,000 per depositor per institution, meaning a $50,000 deposit carries no risk of loss due to bank failure. That safety net, combined with competitive yields and liquidity, makes this account type a compelling option for savers who want to optimize returns without taking on investment risk.

The bottom line

A $50,000 money market account earning today's top rate could generate close to $2,000 in interest over the next year — a meaningful return for funds that might otherwise be sitting idle in a low-yield traditional savings account. While the variable rate means those earnings aren't guaranteed to hold, current conditions remain favorable for savers willing to make the move. Compare today's top rates, weigh your liquidity needs against alternatives like CDs, and consider acting now to make the most of the competitive rate environment while it lasts.