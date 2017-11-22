Inmate who escaped twice in 3 weeks recaptured

DECATUR, Ga. -- Authorities say a fugitive has been caught near Atlanta after escaping from the same county jail in Alabama twice in three-weeks.

The Coosa County Sheriff's office in Alabama said early Wednesday that 27-year-old Shane Anthony Vernon was taken into custody late Tuesday in DeKalb County, Georgia, just east of Atlanta.

Vernon had been the focus of a nationwide manhunt. He was considered armed and extremely dangerous, authorities said.

Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson said the inmate's most recent escape happened Sunday afternoon, when he "physically circumvented the security of the jail."

CBS Birmingham, Alabama affiliate WIAT-TV reports that Vernon broke into a home after his latest escape, robbed the residents, tied them up and stole their car.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said Vernon broke into another home Monday afternoon and held the homeowners and a two-year-old at gunpoint. He also tied them up and put them in a closet.

Vernon broke into another home late Monday evening, taking a car and a victim with him, WIAT reports.

Authorities said Vernon had previously escaped Oct. 29 by forcibly removing his restraints and running while being booked into the county jail. He was recaptured the next day.

Vernon was being held in Alabama on multiple felony charges, including burglary and auto theft.