1 person dead in shooting at Mississippi shipyard that builds Navy vessels, officials say

At least one person is dead after a shooting Friday at Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Mississippi shipyard that builds vessels for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, police said.

The Pascagoula Police Department said on social media that its officers were dispatched to the shipyard at about 7:32 a.m. Police did not release the name of the person who was killed. HII, Ingalls Shipbuilding' parent company, said the victim was a shipbuilder.

Police said a suspect is in custody. No information about the suspect was provided.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, police said, asking people stay away from the shipyard.

HII said it is "doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our employees." The statement said all personnel were being urged to "shelter in place" and await further instructions.

Ingalls Shipbuilding, in Pascagoula, is the largest supplier of U.S. Navy surface combatants, according to its website, and the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi. The shipyard has built U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels for 85 years.

Pascagoula is the county seat of Jackson County, Mississippi and is home to about 22,000 people.