3-month-old baby dead after dog mauling in Los Angeles, police say

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. -- An infant girl died Saturday after she was mauled by a dog in a Sherman Oaks home, police said. CBS Los Angeles reports that the attack happened at 3:25 p.m. local time.

The 3-month-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities later announced that the baby died at the hospital from her injuries.

According to LAPD Police Services Officer Stacy Ball, there were three dogs in the home and police did not know which one mauled the infant.

Subsequently, all three dogs were taken into custody by animal control officers.

The attack happened when the baby's grandmother, who was babysitting at the time, stepped away to get a bottle, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

The AP also writes that the family is extremely distraught and that next Sunday would have been the first Mother's Day for the infant's mom.