Indy 500 racers set for the "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing"

The favorites are well-known after two weeks of qualifying and practice ahead of the Indy 500, which rolls off Sunday for its 107th running. One of the largest crowds in more than three decades is expected to pack Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar points leader Alex Palou, the series champion two years ago, sits on the pole to lead the powerful quartet from Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou is the betting favorite at 5-1 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, ahead of Pato O'Ward, the Mexican star for the equally stout Arrow McLaren, and Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon, who is still searching for a second Indy 500 win.

Palou and Dixon have two more teammates capable of winning in defending champion Marcus Ericsson and two-time winner Takuma Sato, while O'Ward has McLaren teammates Felix Rosenqvist and former winners Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan.

Katherine Legge makes her return to the raceway, the only woman in the race this year. Legge became the 10th woman to start in the Indy 500 in 2012, when she finished 22nd, according to CBS Sports. The 42-year-old Brit was 26th the following year, but has not participated in the IndyCar Series since. Only two women have recorded a top-10 finish in the Indy 500: Danica Patrick and Janet Guthrie.

The race kicks off at 12:45 p.m. ET.

2023 Indianapolis 500 odds, field

Pato O'Ward +500

Alex Palou +575

Scott Dixon +700

Alexander Rossi +900

Rinus VeeKay +1000

Marcus Ericsson +1100

Takuma Sato +1100

Felix Rosenqvist +1200

Josef Newgarden +1400

Santino Ferrucci +1500

Scott McLaughlin +1500

Will Power +1600

Tony Kanaan +1700

Colton Herta +2000

Kyle Kirkwood +2500

Conor Daly +3000

David Malukas +4000

Romain Grosjean +4500

Ed Carpenter +5000

Simon Pagenaud +5000

Graham Rahal +5000

Helio Castroneves +5500

Marco Andretti +6000

Ryan Hunter-Reay +6000

Benjamin Pedersen +7500

Christian Lundgaard +10000

Jack Harvey +20000

Agustin Canapino +25000

Callum Ilott +25000

Devlin DeFrancesco +30000

RC Enerson +30000

Katherine Legge +30000

Sting Ray Robb +30000

Things rarely go according to script in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," though. The chaos of 33 cars flying down the front stretch and into that infamous first turn at more than 230 mph, and the ensuing 200 laps, often produces some unexpected results.

Asked for a surprise contender, Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport replied: "Canapino."

That would be Agustín Canapino, one of the most popular athletes in Argentina, who is making his Indy 500 debut. He has been fast in practice and, despite qualifying in the ninth row, showed plenty of speed in Friday's final shakedown.

The #28 DHL Honda of Roman Grosjean is pulled to the grid prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. James Gilbert / Getty Images

"I think he's still got a little bit to learn from following him and whatnot on his gaps and his timing," Herta said, "but he seems like he has a fast car. I think if he can make some adjustments driving-wise, it could be really good for him."

Josef Newgarden, the Team Penske driver still searching for his first Indy 500 win, also said Canapino stood out to him.

"You put Canapino in position at the end and, oh, he would go for it," Newgarden said. "He's very, very impressive this year, and people wrote him off before he even started. He's done tremendously well for no experience. I can't speak highly enough."

Santino Ferrucci is another driver who has come out of nowhere in May. He joined A.J. Foyt Racing, which has struggled for years but underwent an operational overhaul in the offseason, and along with rookie Benjamin Pedersen has turned heads all month.

Ferrucci, who will start fourth, has never finished worse than 10th in four previous starts.

"Yeah, I think Santino can be fast if they all get it right in the pits and stuff," Kanaan said. "He finished up front here in the past, he ran up front, and he has a really good car, so I think he's going to be tough."

Two of the more high-profile teams have had quiet Indianapolis 500 preps before making a statement in final practice.

Andretti Autosport has flown under the radar but sent a warning shot on Friday when Kyle Kirkwood was fifth-fastest on the speed chart, with Herta two spots behind him and Romain Grosjean giving the team a third car in the top eight.

Meanwhile, the Penske team seemed to find some speed — and confidence — during final practice after putting just one driver in the first four rows in qualifying. Will Power turned the third-fastest lap in practice while Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin also were in the top 10.

Practice is one thing, though. One of the most iconic races in motorsports is something else entirely.

"It's really hard to single anyone out these days," Newgarden said. "Anyone can win this race, genuinely. The strategy can flip on its head with 50 to go and all of a sudden the front-runners are in the back and vice versa. You just don't know how it's going to shape up. It could be a normal day; it could be a crazy day. It's always a guess when you come into these things."