CBS/AP April 26, 2018, 11:21 AM

Limestone slab crushes man to death on Indiana University campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Authorities say a construction worker died when a large chunk of limestone fell onto his head and chest at Indiana University's Bloomington campus. Monroe County coroner Joani Shields says 35-year-old William M. Brown Jr. of Bloomington was killed Wednesday afternoon at Swain Hall West. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Brown was an employee for a contractor hired by the university for a $36 million renovation of the building. He was helping to install a limestone header above an interior second-floor doorway when the block fell as it was being lofted it into place.

Sgt. Brandon Hudson of the Bloomington Fire Department tells The Herald-Times that the stone was about 6 feet long and that it struck Brown in the head and chest.

"We offer our sympathy to the victim's family, friends, and co-workers on the project," the university said in a statement.

