Line Fire explodes in size in San Bernardino County, evacuations ordered

The massive Line Fire exploded to more than 7,100 acres Saturday in Southern California's San Bernardino County, as over 500 homes in the city of Highland faced mandatory evacuation orders.

About 500 firefighters battled the flames as the wildfire nearly doubled in size within hours and remained at zero containment, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. Early Saturday afternoon, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced a mandatory evacuation order for homes near the growing blaze.

Paired with the sweltering heat currently roasting Southern California, weather officials say that the smoke from the fire has created clouds similar to those that come with thunderstorms, prompting reports of lightning strikes in the area.

On top of this, the small fire-created storm system can also increase winds in the immediate area, which have fanned the flames as it continues to spread in the area.

The wildfire first sparked along Baseline Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday and tore through several hundred more acres before exploding over Friday night and surpassing 3,000 acres. The blaze has been burning near Highland, and on Friday, some residents said they could see it from their homes.

A firefighting helicopter flies by smoke emitting from the Line Fire. LR Johnson and Braga Family

"The flames were right up on us because the wind shifted," said Brian Gano, who lives in Highland. He was trying to hose down the flames alongside his wife and son. "I got a high-pressure line in my backyard."

The skies above San Bernardino County lit up in a glowing orange hue as bright red flames could be seen tearing through the shrubbery. Firefighters flew through thick, billowing plumes of smoke to make fire retardant drops, working against the blaze from the air and ground.

They had managed to keep the flames within the San Bernardino National Forest but winds started to sweep them towards homes.

"We had an aggressive firefight on our hands to protect those homes," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua.

Meanwhile, over Friday, people living in the area waited to hear whether they would have to evacuate. Diya Hirpara, one of those residents, said at the time that she was buying groceries as she tried to prepare.

"It was pretty scary," Hirpara said. "We're just kind of on the edge, just waiting."

The Line Fire burns through an area of San Bernardino County, scorching hundreds of acres within several hours after sparking on Sept. 5, 2024. Inland News

Evacuation warnings have been in place for the past two days but authorities issued a mandatory order telling residents to flee immediately for the first time on Saturday. It is in effect for an area stretching from Calle Del Rio to Highway 38, including Greenspot Road North.

A total of 506 homes in that area alone are affected, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

Later, sheriff's officials announced more evacuations just before noon, with an order in effect for all undeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue.

"This is an order by law enforcement to leave immediately," Cal Fire officials said, describing the fire as "an immediate threat to life."

Additional evacuation orders were announced at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday as the fire continued to progress. Those living near Highways 330 and 18 were told to leave their homes immediately after the flames jumped the road.

Just before 7 p.m., even more evacuation orders were issued by San Bernardino Police Department in a chunk of homes both north and east of Highland Avenue and Palm Avenue.

Shortly afterwards, the orders were extended to the entire communities of Running Springs and Arrow Bear Lake, as well as the area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill from Highland Ave north to the foothills, SBSD deputies said.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 28355 Baseline Street in Highland.

The American Red Cross is also assisting those who have been displaced, offering shelter, water and other resources.

In the midst of the chaos, with thousands of people attempting to leave their homes due to the evacuation orders, a small earthquake rattled the area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

On Friday, air quality regulators issued a smoke advisory to warn people about poor, harmful conditions as smoke from the Line Fire is carried by winds into surrounding areas. The air quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" to "very unhealthy," a category that indicates everyone — including people without any health conditions — may experience harmful side effects.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, winds were blowing smoke from the wildfire west toward the cities of Highland and San Bernardino, with people in those areas expected to feel the impacts on Friday and Saturday.

A map showing the latest smoke and air quality conditions can be found here.

As for road closures, authorities said Baseline Road is shut down from Fairwood to Brockwood for firefighting operations. "All residents can get to and from the area but must follow the detour instructions," authorities said in an update Saturday.

Aurantia Park in Highland is also closed to the general public.

A full list of the latest evacuation orders, road closures and other information for those affected can be found here.