Watch live: Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers ahead of Senate trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a press conference Wednesday to announce impeachment managers – members of the House who will serve as prosecutors in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

The House is expected to vote on the resolution designating the managers later Wednesday afternoon and then officially deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

How to watch Nancy Pelosi's press conference

What : House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers

: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers Date: January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

10:00 a.m. ET Location: United States Capitol, Washington, D.C.



United States Capitol, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device



Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live updates on impeachment developments on CBSNews.com



Although the House voted to impeach Mr. Trump on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — in December, Democrats have withheld the articles from the Senate in an attempt to motivate Republicans to ensure new evidence will be admitted and witnesses allowed to testify in the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has largely ignored Democrats' demands and accused the House of trying to dictate the business of the Senate.

McConnell has called for implementing rules that follow the precedent of the Clinton impeachment trial, where the Senate voted on whether to call witnesses after both sides made their cases. However, at least four Republican senators have indicated they would like to hear from witnesses in the trial.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday, McConnell said the Senate will deal with the question of witnesses once the trial gets underway, and noted the president and his legal team would also want to call witnesses of their own.

"We will be dealing with the witness issue at the appropriate time into the trial," McConnell said. "And I think it's certainly appropriate to point out that both sides would want to call witnesses that they wanted to hear from."

McConnell also told reporters Tuesday that he expects Mr. Trump's impeachment trial to get underway on January 21.