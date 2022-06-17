NBA player Iman Shumpert on finding purpose through fatherhood: "Being a good father is contagious"

NBA player Iman Shumpert on fatherhood and new season of "The Chi"

Iman Shumpert — NBA player, winner of "Dancing with the Stars," reality TV star and podcast host — says his most important role is being a father. Shumpert recalls the lessons he learned from his own dad, which he says have shaped the father he is today.

"I turned into him. It's so cool," Shumpert told "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson about his own father. "Man just always, always, always, he put his kids first."

The former athlete recalled the moment his father learned of his college offers, saying it was a defining moment in their relationship. And later in life, when Shumpert joined season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars," he says his dad was "tickled to death" and flew out with his mother each Sunday to watch the filming.

"I had never seen him so happy to see me not in a jersey," he said.

The lessons Shumpert's father showed him while growing up gave him big "shoes to fill," he said.

"When I be having to do stuff for my daughter, I really do tap into what he did, what he stood for, how he moved," he said.

Shumpert and his wife — model, singer and actress Teyana Taylor — now have two daughters, both of whom Shumpert delivered in their home. He said he was "reborn" and that "life just started" for him when the two children were born.

"It's cool to be a dad," he said. "Being a good father is contagious."

He said he "can't wait" to wish his dad a Happy Father's Day.