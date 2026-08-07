Idaho In-N-Out shooting video shows gunman start deadly rampage in drive-thru

Police released surveillance video footage Friday showing chilling moments from last weekend's deadly shooting that started at an Idaho In-N-Out restaurant.

Three people were killed in last Saturday's rampage in Twin Falls, Idaho. The gunman, 24-year-old Chad Williams, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a news conference Friday that investigators still don't know the motive for the shooting.

Security camera footage released Friday shows the shooting started in the In-N-Out's drive-thru. The gunman shot from his car through the payment window, hitting 23-year-old Ashley Garibay, of Stockton, California, who died later at a hospital, police said.

The gunman pulled up in the drive-thru lane and parked. He got out of his car and shot 59-year-old Christopher Claunch of Hagerman, Idaho, in his vehicle, who died at the scene, police said.

Austin James, a former Idaho State Police trooper and former Twin Falls police officer, ran toward the gunman and was shot, police said. He retreated to his car, drew his own weapon but pulled back because of his wounds, police said.

The gunman in a deadly mass shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho, looks into an In-N-Out restaurant during the rampage, Aug. 1, 2026. Twin Falls Police Department

The gunman went back to the payment window and fired into the In-N-Out again as employees tried to help Garibay, police said. His handgun jammed and he went back to his car to get a rifle.

An unidentified off-duty state police trooper in the restaurant moved past workers toward the payment window and exchanged fire with the gunman.

The gunman then left the restaurant and walked toward a street, firing at vehicles stopped at a red light, wounding three people, police said.

At a nearby parking lot, the gunman went to a Tesla charging station and fired at three people in two Teslas, including the third person who died, 66-year-old Dale Schultz, of Salt Lake City, police said.

Outside the Twin Falls Visitor Center, the gunman came across workers who evacuated from nearby stores. One of them started talking with the gunman, which let others get away from him, police said.

"To that young man, you are a hero," Hicks said Friday. "Your courage, your composure, your selflessness in that moment likely gave others the time they needed to escape harm. In the middle of fear and chaos, you thought of others, and that kind of bravery deserves to be acknowledged."

The gunman encounters a worker outside the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Idaho, Aug. 1, 2026. Twin Falls Police Department

Police didn't identify the worker.

Braxton Stuebe, who was working at a Dick's Sporting Goods store near the scene, told CBS affiliate KMVT-TV he came face-to-face with the gunman after running out of the store.

"I saw the gun and I kind of just froze. I put my hands up and that's when he pointed the gun directly at me," he said. "The only thing I was really thinking was, don't try and make any sudden movements, don't try and run. Just hopefully talk to him and hopefully he can change his mind."

"I said, I have a family. I said, you don't have to do this. I'll tell you whatever you want. I'll do anything," Stuebe said. Then, the gunman "just got like emotional, it seemed like. And he said to me, just get away from me, man." But a moment later, "He turns back around and kind of has a firearm on his hip. As he's walking backwards, he fires a shot towards me. Thankfully, he had missed me."