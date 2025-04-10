Family of autistic teen shot by police say officers should have tried to deescalate

An Idaho teen is in critical condition with his leg amputated after police shot him nine times. Officers say Victor Perez, a mentally and physically disabled autistic teen, wielded a knife when they encountered him in his front yard Saturday, but his family says police should have deescalated.

Cellphone video shows Pocatello police arrive on the scene and, within 15 seconds, they opened fire, critically wounding Perez.

Police chief Roger Schei said in a news conference, "Officers must make decisions in seconds. They assess threats, not just to themselves, but to those nearby. In this case, two individuals were within a few feet of an armed, non-compliant individual."

The four officers involved in the shooting were immediately placed on administrative leave in accordance with city policy, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said in a statement.

Perez's family says he is nonverbal and has autism and cerebral palsy.

"Nine bullets? They took nine bullets out of that kid," Perez's aunt, Ana Vazquez, said, questioning if the response was warranted.

Perez remains in a coma.

"We are addressing this matter with the seriousness and thoroughness it deserves and with the appropriate respect for the gravity of the situation," Blad said, adding, "The criminal, external, and internal investigations regarding the officer-involved shooting are underway."

"No determinations will be made until the independent investigators have done their job," Blad stressed.

Bridger Andres, who placed the 911 call that brought police to the scene, now deeply regrets making the call.

"Growing up my whole life, I always thought that police were somebody that you call when you need help, somebody that comes to aid to defuse the situation. And this time, I feel like I called a firing squad," he told CBS News.

Rodney Harrison, the former commissioner of New York's Suffolk County Police Department and a law enforcement contributor for CBS News, called the shooting "an unfortunate incident," but added, "The indivdual was laying on the ground, did have a weapon, did stand up and start coming toward police officers. The officers had to do what they had to do to stop the threat, unfortunately."