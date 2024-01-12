Search underway for 3 missing in Idaho avalanche

A search and rescue operation was being carried out underway Thursday night for three people who got caught in an avalanche in northern Idaho, authorities said.

It occurred in the Stevens Peak area, according to CBS Spokane, Wash. affiliate KREM-TV.

No details on the incident were immediately provided.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office reports that the U.S. Air Force and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office were assisting in the search.

Shoshone County deputies told KREM windy conditions could hinder the operation. Efforts were being made to get a helicopter into the air to aid in the search.

The avalanche came the same day as the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in the Lake Tahoe area reported a second avalanche after one the day before claimed the life of one person and injured another.