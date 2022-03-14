Watch CBS News

Idaho lawmakers pass Texas-style abortion bill that would let potential family members sue

/ AP

Supreme Court lets Texas abortion law stand
Supreme Court denies bid to block restrictive Texas abortion law 09:22

Legislation that would ban abortions in Idaho after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one headed to the governor on Monday. The state's House voted Monday to approve the legislation, which is modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided on its merits.

Opponents of the bill have said it's unconstitutional, noting that it takes many women more than six weeks to know that they're pregnant. 

Republican Gov. Brad Little last year signed a similar so-called "fetal heartbeat" measure into law. But that one would be enforced by the state and included a trigger provision requiring a favorable federal court ruling somewhere in the country, and that hasn't happened. The new proposed law has a Texas-style private enforcement mechanism that allows for civil lawsuits. 

The proposed Idaho law allows the potential father, grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles of a preborn child to sue an abortion provider for a minimum of $20,000 in damages within four years of the abortion.

Rapists couldn't file such a lawsuit, but a rapist's relatives could.

First published on March 14, 2022 / 6:56 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.