Supreme Court denies bid to block restrictive Texas abortion law The Supreme Court has refused to expedite the latest challenge to the new restrictive abortion law in Texas, leaving it in place for now. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and CBS News political reporter Melissa Quinn spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what the Supreme Court's decision could mean for the future of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that will soon see its 49th anniversary.