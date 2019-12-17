ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

This week on 60 Minutes: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele talks about the problems facing his country; And Jon Wertheim reports on the recovery of music written by prisoners in Nazi concentration camps

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele: The 60 Minutes Interview

Uncovering the lost music written by prisoners in concentration camps during the Holocaust

Saved by music: a Holocaust survivor's story

In El Salvador, less coffee means more migrants

Salvadorian farmer: "It's been devastating"
The factors causing Salvadorians to flee

Survivors of Boko Haram kidnapping receive medical care in New York

