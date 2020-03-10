Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
This week on 60 Minutes: Dr. Jon LaPook shows how U.S. health officials and hospitals are handling the COVID-19 coronavirus; President Trump's former top adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill, warns about Russian political meddling; And Bill Whitaker reports on Elfstedentocht, the 125-mile Dutch skating Super Bowl.
Coronavirus: How U.S. hospitals are preparing for COVID-19, and what leading health officials say about the virus
Fiona Hill warns about Russian political meddling in 60 Minutes interview
Elfstedentocht: The outdoor skating race that brings the Netherlands to a standstill
Future of famed Dutch speed skating race in doubt due to climate change
