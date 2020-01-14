ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
This week on 60 Minutes: John Dickerson reports on how climate change is drowning Venice, Joaquin Phoenix opens up to Anderson Cooper about his life, and Rafael Nadal offers Jon Wertheim a glimpse of the Spanish island where he grew up
Floods exacerbated by climate change could destroy Venice
Joaquin Phoenix: A three-decade career filled with dark, complicated characters
Rafael Nadal on his island home, his rivalry with Roger Federer, and his family
Joaquin Phoenix and family on River Phoenix's legacy and influence
The true story behind "Just Mercy"
