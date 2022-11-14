ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Investigations into 2021 Surfside, Florida, condo collapse far from over
The Paper Brigade: Rescuing cultural artifacts during and after WWII
Sona Jobarteh: Expanding the unique musical tradition of West Africa's kora
Playing the complex West African instrument called the kora
Midterms show "nobody knows nothing" as voters defy pollsters
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.