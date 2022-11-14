Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

11/13/2022: The Surfside Mystery, The Paper Brigade, Sona and the Kora
11/13/2022: The Surfside Mystery, The Paper Brigade, Sona and the Kora 43:27

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Investigations into 2021 Surfside, Florida, condo collapse far from over

Surfside: More questions than answers a year after condominium collapse | 60 Minutes 13:18

The Paper Brigade: Rescuing cultural artifacts during and after WWII

Paper Brigade: Resistance fighters who saved Jewish artifacts during the Holocaust | 60 Minutes 13:15

Sona Jobarteh: Expanding the unique musical tradition of West Africa's kora

Sona Jobarteh: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:38

Playing the complex West African instrument called the kora

Playing the complex West African instrument called the kora | 60 Minutes 06:11

Midterms show "nobody knows nothing" as voters defy pollsters

Midterms show "nobody knows nothing" as voters defy pollsters | 60 Minutes 01:18


First published on November 14, 2022 / 11:02 AM

