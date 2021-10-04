ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks to 60 Minutes; Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program not living up to its name; Despite his Alzheimer's, Tony Bennett prepares to perform with Lady Gaga.

10/3/2021: The Facebook Whistleblower, Unforgiven, The Final Act
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Whistleblower: Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation

Military members promised student debt relief in exchange for ten years of public service say promise is often broken

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga prepare for Bennett's last big concert

Facebook whistleblower says company incentivizes "angry, polarizing, divisive content"

Anderson Cooper on witnessing Tony Bennett's final act

Next week on 60 Minutes: A college with an Old West campus

Facebook's response to 60 Minutes' report, "The Facebook Whistleblower"

