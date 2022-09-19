ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan, but White House says otherwise
Biden says he hasn't decided on 2024 reelection run
Iran's president rails against Israel and U.S. sanctions
President Joe Biden: The 2022 60 Minutes Interview Transcript
President Biden discusses the tax code, MAGA Republicans, and China
60 Minutes Archive: Coverage of Iran
Introducing "The Last Minute"
