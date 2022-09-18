President Biden discusses the tax code, MAGA Republicans, and China

On the season 55 premiere of 60 Minutes, correspondent Scott Pelley interviewed President Joe Biden to discuss the state of the country and its standing in the world.

Pelley spoke with Mr. Biden, the seventh sitting United States president to be interviewed on 60 Minutes, at the White House and at the Detroit Auto Show.

In newly released exchanges from Thursday's interview, Mr. Biden told Pelley he believes the current tax code is unfair, discussed relations with China, and clarified parts of a September 1, speech in which he was heavily critical of factions within the Republican Party.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Mr. Biden said earlier this month. "Now, I want to be very clear, very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology."

Mr. Biden told Pelley he defines MAGA Republicans as those who "refuse to acknowledge that an election took place and there was a winner."

"MAGA Republicans are those people who, in fact, say that the use of violence is a legitimate tool, like what happened to the Capitol," Mr. Biden told 60 Minutes. "They're the MAGA Republicans. You can't call yourself a democratic republic and support violence internally against the government, and at the same time talk about not recognizing the outcome of election that's overwhelmingly agreed to be legitimate."

TAXES

President Biden told 60 Minutes he does not currently plan on changing the federal income tax bracket for individuals.

Mr. Biden vowed to uphold his campaign promise that anyone making under $400,000 would not see their taxes raised.

The President also said that the tax rate is not fair and plans to increase tax revenue through more thorough audits of the nation's highest earners.

RELATIONS WITH CHINA

On the same day Scott Pelley interviewed President Biden for the season 55 premiere of 60 Minutes, China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Uzbekistan.

It is the second face-to-face meeting between the two leaders this year. The first took place in February prior to the Beijing Olympics and before Putin invaded Ukraine.

When asked, Mr. Biden said there's no Cold War between the U.S. and China.

Mr. Biden and Xi may meet this fall at that the G20 summit in Indonesia.