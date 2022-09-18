Introducing "The Last Minute"

Tonight marks the opening of our fifty-fifth season of 60 Minutes. At its heart, the broadcast is remarkably unchanged. As in the days of Mike Wallace and Harry Reasoner, it continues to be built around reporting and writing a good story. "Tell me a story," Don Hewitt, 60 Minutes' creator, used to say.

Tonight, we introduce a new weekly feature for you – "The Last Minute." It may be an important update on a story we've reported, a commentary, a look at an upcoming story or pointed viewers' comments from our mail. It's not a replacement for Andy Rooney. Nothing could be, but we promise something interesting at the end of each Sunday evening.

We'll be back next week with another edition of 60 Minutes.

Tomorrow morning be sure to watch CBS News live coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.