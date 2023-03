State Of The U.S. Navy

Bruce Willis celebrates 68th birthday with family after dementia diagnosis

Time to "defuse the climate time bomb" running out fast, U.N. warns

Suspect arrested after shooting at Texas high school

Buster Murdaugh releases statement on former classmate's death

3 men found guilty in 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion

American held hostage since 2016 in West Africa released

Biden issues first veto, rejecting GOP-led bill to reverse investing rule

China's Xi visits Moscow to meet with Putin as Ukraine war rages

Trump moves to suppress report from Fulton County special grand jury

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

"Top Gun" the movie vs reality

"Top Gun" the movie vs reality

The state of the U.S. Navy | Sunday

The state of the U.S. Navy | Sunday

What the FDIC does when a bank fails

What the FDIC does when a bank fails

TOPGUN graduates compare movie to the real thing

TOPGUN graduates compare movie to the real thing

The FDIC and Silicon Valley Bank | 60 Minutes

"Top Gun: Maverick" gets a reality check from actual graduates

Is the Navy ready? How the U.S. is preparing amid a naval buildup in China | 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

3/19/2023: The State of the Navy; Only in America

3/19/2023: The State of the Navy; Only in America

3/19/2023: The State of the Navy; Only in America

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On