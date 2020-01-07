ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

This week on 60 Minutes: Sharyn Alfonsi investigates the death of Jeffrey Epstein, Lesley Stahl reports on antibiotic-resistant bacteria in our food supply, and Bill Whitaker profiles Shakira as she prepares for her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

What happened inside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell?

Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself? "60 Minutes" investigates

Is lack of oversight at farms accelerating the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria?

Is lack of oversight at farms accelerating the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria?

The message Shakira hopes to deliver with her Super Bowl performance

Shakira: The "60 Minutes" interview

Superstar singer Shakira once teased by school classmates for singing 'like a goat'

Superstar singer Shakira once teased by school classmates for singing "like a goat"

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy: A closer look

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy: A closer look

The handwritten note found in Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell

notemain.jpg

Photos and video courtesy of Getty Images, Sony Music Entertainment & National Pork Board

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.