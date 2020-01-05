The handwritten note found in Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in downtown Manhattan on August 10, 2019, and though there are many questions surrounding his death, there are even more about the man himself.

While Epstein surrounded himself with a collection of powerful and high profile figures, the wealthy financier lived a majority of his life in privacy, avoiding television appearances and media interviews almost entirely. And though the federal charges brought against Epstein in July served as a gateway into learning more about the secretive life the 66 year-old led, filled with a controversial plea deal, luxurious travels around the world and alleged sex abuse rings, public intrigue about Epstein, who neglected to give any public statements following his arrest, has heightened.

In the course of a five-month investigation, 60 Minutes obtained photos of Epstein's cell after his apparent suicide. Also found was a note, giving the world a look into what Jeffrey Epstein may have been thinking in his final days.

The note was written on yellow lined paper with a blue ballpoint pen and there were complaints about jail conditions.

The note says that one guard "kept me in a locked shower stall for 1 hour." "[Another prison guard] sent me burnt food." "Giant bugs crawling over my hands. No fun!!"

Epstein's apparent discomfort about jail conditions comes as no surprise. According to Bruce Barket, Epstein's former cellmate's lawyer, Jeffrey Epstein and his legal team took up one of the two attorney visiting rooms "all day, every day."