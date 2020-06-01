ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

This week on 60 Minutes: Inside the plasma therapy doctors are using to treat COVID-19; Then, Lesley Stahl reports on the Tijuana River spilling raw sewage in California; And, NASA readies to launch a new rover to Mars in search of past life.

The Promise of Plasma, Spilling Across the Border, Perseverance

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Inside a convalescent plasma therapy program treating coronavirus patients

Inside the plasma therapy doctors are using to treat COVID-19

Raw sewage flowing into the Tijuana River brings toxic sludge to California

A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California

NASA is heading back to Mars with a new rover searching for signs of past life

NASA planning to launch a new rover to Mars in search of past life

COVID-19 plasma donation: What you need to know

COVID-19 plasma donation: What you need to know

"Seven minutes of terror" as NASA hopes to land rover Perseverance on Mars

Inside NASA's new technology that it hopes will land the rover Perseverance on Mars

Bill Whitaker: This virus of racism and injustice has threatened and infected America for 400 years

Bill Whitaker: This virus of racism and injustice has threatened and infected America for 400 years


© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.