ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
This week on 60 Minutes: Inside the plasma therapy doctors are using to treat COVID-19; Then, Lesley Stahl reports on the Tijuana River spilling raw sewage in California; And, NASA readies to launch a new rover to Mars in search of past life.
Raw sewage flowing into the Tijuana River brings toxic sludge to California
COVID-19 plasma donation: What you need to know
"Seven minutes of terror" as NASA hopes to land rover Perseverance on Mars
