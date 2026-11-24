The Justice Department has directed attorneys from across its civil litigation divisions to help defend the Trump administration against a growing number of lawsuits filed by individuals in immigration detention.

More than 97,000 detainees have filed habeas corpus petitions challenging their detention since January 2025, including approximately 10,000 new petitions just since October 2026 alone, according to a Nov. 24 memo obtained by CBS News. Habeas petitions are a legal mechanism through which individuals may challenge the lawfulness of their detention.

Prior to the second Trump administration, the federal caseload for habeas immigration detention petitions tended to be much lower — closer to a few hundred in an entire year. It can take weeks or even months to resolve an immigration habeas petition.

The Justice Department says the litigation is straining resources at U.S. attorneys' offices, which have been primarily responsible for handling the cases.

"Many of the Department's U.S. Attorneys' Offices have been overwhelmed by the influx of petitions and impracticable procedures set by the courts," Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote in a three-page memo.

The memo directs attorneys from the department's Antitrust, Civil, Civil Rights, and Environment and Natural Resources divisions and U.S. Trustees Program, to assist with the litigation — roughly 2,000 litigators across its civil components. The memo doesn't specify how many attorneys will be reassigned or how many cases they will be expected to handle.

Attorneys from the offices of the attorney general, deputy attorney general and associate attorney general will also take on additional cases.

Immigration-related habeas cases have skyrocketed since President Trump returned to office, as his administration has placed record numbers of individuals in ICE detention and narrowed the avenues for them to be released, including on bond.

Blanche characterized many of the habeas petitions as "frivolous" in his memo.

"The increase in habeas petitions resulted, in part, from the immigration bar's attempt to thwart President Trump's promise to the American people to prioritize their safety and security," he wrote.

Last year, Stephen Miller, the architect of the Trump administration's deportation policy and now the White House chief of staff, floated the idea of suspending the right of habeas corpus for those detained as part of Mr. Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. The administration has not moved forward with the proposal, which would likely trigger swift legal challenges.