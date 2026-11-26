Immigration officials detained a man in Massachusetts this week days after he won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday.

The Massachusetts State Lottery posted on social media last week a photo of Ariel Velasquez-Morales, who won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket purchased in Boston. A few days later, ICE reposted the smiling photo of Velasquez-Morales and said he had been detained.

According to a statement from ICE, Velasquez-Morales entered the U.S. illegally from El Salvador in 2013, and an immigration judge in 2014 ordered his removal.

ICE said Velasquez-Morales is being detained pending removal from the country. It's unclear where he is being held.

ICE's Boston office also posted the photo of Velasquez-Morales and wrote, "Welcome to the ERO Boston lottery! Where illegal aliens and sanctuary politicians are out of luck, and the law-abiding citizens of New England are always the winners!" Enforcement and Removal Operations, or ERO, is a branch of ICE.

ICE said Velasquez-Morales opted to take the lump sum of $650,000, and it's unclear if he will be able to keep the winnings.

It's unclear if Velasquez-Morales has legal representation.

The news comes the same week that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had unwittingly become the face of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, left the U.S. for Spain. Abrego Garcia entered the country illegally in 2011, but a court order had barred him from being returned to his home country of El Salvador. Despite that, he was mistakenly deported in March 2025 to El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison, and a judge ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his release from Salvadoran custody.

Trump administration officials had fought against allowing Abrego Garcia to return to the U.S. and immediately arrested him on criminal charges when he did return. For over a year, Abrego Garcia and the Trump administration fought over his removal, with the administration seeking to deport him to various African countries while Abrego Garcia said he would voluntarily leave for Costa Rica.

Speaking from Spain on Wednesday, Abrego Garcia said, "The government did not decide where my story continues." Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, however, said Wednesday that he is "delighted to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain."