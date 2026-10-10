Vehicle driven by ICE agents in Texas hits and injures man, sheriff says

A vehicle driven by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents hit and injured a man in the greater Houston area on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

"The incident appears to have occurred while ICE authorities were conducting an enforcement action in the area," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The accident occurred at 7:20 a.m., the sheriff said. The victim was taken to a local hospital. No further details were given on the man's condition.

CBS News reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.