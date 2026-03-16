Hyundai stops sales of some 2026 models and plans a recall after child's death

Hyundai Motor North America is halting sales of some 2026 Hyundai Palisade models and planning to recall more than 68,000 of the vehicles after an incident that resulted in the death of a child.

The carmaker announced Friday that it was taking these actions due to an issue with second and third-row power seats, which typically allow occupants to adjust the position of the seat using electric controls. The seat controls may not detect contact with a person or object when the seat is folding or sliding, Hyundai said in a statement.

The company said it is pausing sales of 2026 Hyundai Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims equipped with the power seats. It is also preparing a recall that will include 60,515 vehicles produced in the U.S. and 7,967 vehicles in Canada.

"The recall repair is currently under development and, once finalized, will be performed at no cost to owners," Hyundai said in its notice. In the meantime, the company said it is developing an over‑the‑air software update that is expected to be available by the end of March.

Incident involving a Palisade

Hyundai's announcement came after a child died in an incident involving a Palisade vehicle. The company said on Friday the incident is still under investigation and that it does not have full details.

"Hyundai extends its deepest sympathies to her family," it added.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

On Friday, Reuters reported that the incident involved a 2-year-old girl who was killed in Ohio on March 7.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told CBS News it "is aware of this recent tragic incident and is in communication with Hyundai to gather additional information."

Hyundai urges caution

Owners of these 2026 Hyundai models should exercise caution when using the second- and third-row power seat functions, Hyundai said in its notice.

The carmaker advised owners to make sure no objects or people, including children, are in the seat or seat-folding area before operating the power seat.

It also said customers should avoid pressing the seatback button during entry or exit when using the second-row one‑touch tilt‑and‑slide feature to access the third row.