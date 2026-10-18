Hurricane Trudy may bring "life-threatening" flooding, mudslides to Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Trudy brought heavy rain and powerful winds to parts of Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday, impacting sections of the country's western and southwestern states that were already targeted by Hurricane Simon last week.



The National Hurricane Center, which is based in Miami, warned that hurricane and tropical storm conditions could materialize in areas under weather alerts Sunday morning and afternoon. The center also urged people in coastal regions of Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco to prepare for potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides as a result of the impending rain.

A hurricane warning remained in effect from Manzanillo in Colima state to Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco. As of the hurricane center's latest update, issued in the early hours of Sunday, Trudy had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane. The storm had strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane as it tracked toward Mexico late last week, but it has since weakened.

On Sunday, Trudy was about 135 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo and moving northwest at 10 mph.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Trudy in the Pacific on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. NOAA via AP

Trudy's center was expected to remain near the Mexican coast through Sunday evening before moving south of the Baja California Peninsula. A tropical storm warning remained in effect for Las Islas Marias. A warning for the coast east of Punta San Telmo to Lazaro Cardenas was discontinued.

The Mexican Navy urged mariners and coastal residents to exercise extreme caution because of high waves, heavy rain and the risk of rising rivers, flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Colima authorities said the risks remained low, but warned that heavy rainfall could cause damage because the ground was already saturated by successive storms along the Pacific coast.

Trudy was expected to bring 4 to 8 inches of rain through the weekend, with isolated totals of around 12 inches along and near the coast in Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco. The hurricane center said areas with steep terrain were particularly vulnerable to serious flooding and mudslides.

Other Pacific storms

Elsewhere in the Pacific, Typhoon Champi was passing Guam as a massive super typhoon, with fierce winds strong enough to be classified as Category 4. It was getting farther away from the island on Sunday after traveling near Guam's southern tip, with sustained winds of 150 mph.

As of Sunday afternoon, local time, Champi was 200 miles west of Guam and moving westward at 14 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm could strengthen into a Category 5 super typhoon early Monday local time. Guam and Rota remained under a typhoon warning, while the tropical storm warning and typhoon watch for Tinian and Saipan were canceled.

The governors of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands both requested emergency disaster declarations on Friday.

On Saturday, President Trump approved an emergency declaration for Guam authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance was available for the territory of Guam to supplement local response efforts following Typhoon Champi.

Airports, harbors and some health facilities in the territories were closed. Resources were unlikely to reach the islands for three to five days, according to Saturday updates from FEMA.

The territories are still recovering from super typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi, which struck in April and July, respectively.