Florida fire marshal calls electric vehicles "ticking time bombs" as Hurricane Milton nears

Storm surges from Hurricane Milton could turn electric vehicles and other products containing lithium-ion batteries into "ticking time bombs," Florida's fire marshal is warning.

Residents and first responders are being cautioned about "an alarming fire hazard with lithium-ion batteries, EVs, as well as hybrid and fuel cell vehicles in preparation of Hurricane Milton," according to a Monday statement from Florida fire marshal Jimmy Patronis, who also serves as the state's chief financial officer.

As of early Wednesday, Hurricane Milton was barreling across the Gulf of Mexico as what the National Hurricane Center is calling a "catastrophic" Category 5 storm, on track to make landfall along Florida's central west coast, including the Tampa area, late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The warning comes after prior incidents of floodwaters caused electric vehicles to burst into flames. Florida officials have confirmed 48 lithium-ion battery fires related to storm surge from Hurricane Helene, with 11 involving EVs.

Beyond cars, other consumer products that can contain lithium-ion batteries include scooters, hoverboards, golf cars and toys.

Owners should relocate their EVs to higher ground where their vehicles will be at less risk of flooding, Patronis said. After the storm, EVs flooded by saltwater should be moved away from residences to safe locations, so "you can worry about fixing your home, instead of rebuilding it due to fire," Patronis stated.

And firefighters in Palm Harbor, Florida, last year warned Tesla owners their rechargeable car batteries could combust if exposed to saltwater after two of the electric vehicles caught fire following submersion.

Lithium-ion battery packs, which consist of a group of cells inside a compartment, contain a flammable liquid electrolyte. EV and plug-in hybrid vehicles have about 1,000 times more cells than an e-bike, according to a report by the CBS News Innovation Lab. Higher energy batteries with more cells are at greater risk of failure.

Vehicles or other devices that are at risk for flooding should be unplugged and moved to an open space, according to guidance from both Tesla and Patronis.

Tips if your EV, hybrid or alternative fuel vehicle is flooded:

Leave all windows and/or doors open to allow any potentially flammable gases to vent from the passenger compartment.

If the vehicle is stored indoors and can be moved, move it outside into an open-air location. If it cannot be moved, try to keep the storage area open and vented.

Unplug and do not attempt to charge the vehicle.

Disable the vehicle by chocking the wheels, placing the gearshift in park and removing the ignition key and/or disconnecting the 12V battery.

Avoid contact with the high voltage battery especially if a vehicle is showing signs of a damaged or overheating HV battery.

Follow manufacturers recommendations for your specific vehicle.