Trump meets with FEMA's Brock Long, DHS' Kirstjen Nielsen as hurricane nears Florida -- live stream

President Trump is meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FEMA Administrator Brock Long at the White House on Wednesday as Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall midday in the Florida Panhandle. As of early Wednesday morning, the hurricane had strengthened into a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour and has been described by the National Hurricane Center as "potentially catastrophic." It could be the worst storm ever to hit the Panhandle.

During an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday, the president said the government was "very well-prepared" for the incoming storm. He later declared a state of emergency in Florida and ordered federal assistance to support state and local response efforts.

Hurricane Michael is moving quickly, compared to Hurricane Florence, which slammed the Carolina coast line just last month. Long told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that there are nearly 3,000 FEMA employees in the field from Florida to North Carolina dealing with storm impacts just weeks after Florence.