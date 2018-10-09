The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Hurricane Michael has become a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. According to the NHC's latest advisory at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, Hurricane Michael has a potential to bring with it a storm surge of 13 feet.
Weather officials say Michael was drawing energy from warm Gulf waters, with ocean temperatures in the mid-80s, and the storm's effects will be felt far from its eye. Some additional strengthening is possible before Michael makes landfall midday Wednesday.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Michael was expected to be the most destructive storm to hit the Panhandle in decades. "This storm is dangerous, and if you don't follow warnings from officials, this storm could kill you," he said at a press conference.