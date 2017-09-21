Hurricane Maria gains strength, heads for Bahamas -- live updates

Hurricane Maria lashed the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic on Thursday after devastating Puerto Rico.

It was the latest stop in a voyage of destruction across the Caribbean.

The Category 3 storm was blamed for at least 18 deaths. Maria's next potential target was the Turks and Caicos Islands, which are still recovering from Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, Maria barreled through Puerto Rico from end to end, knocking out all the power. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. commonwealth in more than 80 years. Officials said recovery will take months.

12:55 p.m.: At least 15 dead on Dominica

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says at least 15 people are dead and 20 missing on the Caribbean island after Hurricane Maria.

The death toll on the hard-hit island was seven before Skerrit's announcement Thursday.

12:38 p.m.: Maria heading toward Turks and Caicos Islands

Hurricane Maria was heading toward the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters expected tropical storm conditions to begin on the islands and in the southeastern Bahamas later Thursday. Hurricane conditions were expected there Thursday night or early Friday.

At 11 a.m., Maria remained a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Its eye was located about 105 miles east-northeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and about 155 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos.

The major hurricane was moving northwest at 9 mph.

National Hurricane Center

12:11 p.m.: Severe flood threat in Puerto Rico

Forecasters say a severe flood threat is continuing across Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria's outer rain bands pelt the island.

Senior Hurricane Specialist Mike Brennan at the National Hurricane Center says rains are expected to dump at least 4-8 inches of additional rain and up to 35 inches in isolated spots on the island.

"We're still seeing heavy rainfall occurring over Puerto Rico," Brennan said Thursday via social media from the Miami-based center. "We could see 4-8 inches of additional rainfall through Saturday that will exacerbate the ongoing flash-flooding situation that's occurring over that entire island."

NHC update on Hurricane Maria 11am AST Advisory https://t.co/eRSAAPgsu4 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 21, 2017

He warned Puerto Rico residents who are venturing out after the storm to avoid areas near already flood-swollen rivers and not to attempt to cross flooded highways and roads on foot or in vehicles because of the threat to personal safety.

Forecasters say the ongoing rains also raise the risk of life-threatening mudslides.

11:54 a.m.: Trump pledges to visit Puerto Rico

President Trump has pledged to visit Puerto Rico, which he said was "absolutely obliterated" by Hurricane Maria.

While the president was meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in New York, a reporter asked if he would visit the U.S. territory.

"Yes, I will," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump provided no immediate details about when he would visit the island.

The president went to Texas and Louisiana after they were hit by Hurricane Harvey, and he visited Florida after Hurricane Irma struck the state.

Mr. Trump and Poroshenko are in New York for the annual U.N. General Assembly.

8:46 a.m.: Trump approves disaster declaration for Puerto Rico

President Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for Puerto Rico.

The White House announced Thursday morning that Mr. Trump approved the declaration on Wednesday, the same day Hurricane Maria made landfall on the U.S. territory.

The declaration makes federal funding available to Puerto Ricans affected by the storm, which has knocked out power across the entire island and caused flooding and landslides.

Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

8:33 a.m.: Maria remains major hurricane off Dominican Republic

Hurricane Maria remained a major storm as its eye was passing offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 8 a.m., Maria was still a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph. Its eye was located about 95 miles north-northwest of the resort city of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and about 190 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos.

It was moving northwest at about 9 mph.

Forecasters said it was possible for Maria to gain more strength over the next day or so.

National Hurricane Center

5:13 a.m.: Maria could get stronger before hitting Bahamas

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Maria was centered about 70 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and heading northwest at 9 mph.

The Center said the storm's eye would continue to pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic over the course of Thursday before moving toward the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas by Friday evening.

"Some strengthening is possible during the next day or so," warned the advisory.

NHC

2:38 a.m.: Maria regains major hurricane status

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Maria has regained its major hurricane status, rising to a Category 3 storm early Thursday.

An update from the Miami-based center says maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph with higher gusts.

Maria's fierce core was centered about 55 miles northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. It will continue to move away from Puerto Rico during the next several hours, and then pass offshore of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic early Thursday. Maria should then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

President Trump has declared a major disaster in the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria hit. Mr. Trump's action early Thursday makes federal funding available to people on the island of St. Croix.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

11:18 p.m.: Trump tweets "Stay safe!" to Puerto Rico

President Trump again tweeted about Hurricane Maria, writing "we are with you and the people of Puerto Rico" to Gov. Ricardo Rossello.

Governor @RicardoRossello-

We are with you and the people of Puerto Rico. Stay safe! #PRStrong — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017

Earlier Wednesday Rossello asked Mr. Trump to declare the island a disaster zone, a step that would open the way to federal aid.

11:11 p.m.: Maria moving away from Puerto Rico, but torrential rains continue

The National Hurricane Center said Maria is moving away Puerto Rico, but the island is still being slammed by torrential rains.

Maria is expected to bring 20 to 30 inches of rain through Saturday to Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said. Strong gusty winds are still occurring over portions of Puerto Rico, but should continue to gradually subside.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, making it a strong Category 2 storm. The eye of Maria is moving away from Puerto Rico, heading toward the Dominican Republic and then is expected to move toward Turks and Caicos.

10 p.m.: Coastal city sees hundreds of homes destroyed in Puerto Rico

Felix Delgado, mayor of the northern coastal city of Catano, told The Associated Press that 80 percent of the 454 homes in a neighborhood known as Juana Matos were destroyed. The fishing community near San Juan Bay was hit with a storm surge of more than 4 feet, he said.

"Months and months and months and months are going to pass before we can recover from this," he said.

8:40 p.m.: Officials say tourists should delay visit to Caribbean territory

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism says people who want to visit the Caribbean territory should postpone their trip while authorities assess the effects of Hurricane Maria on St. Croix and recover from the damage to St. Thomas and St. John from Hurricane Irma.

The department says Hurricane Maria brought heavy rainfall and flooding to St. Croix when it passed to the south of the island and communications throughout the islands are limited.

There were no immediate reports Wednesday of any casualties from the storm on St. Croix.

