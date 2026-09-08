Hurricane Lowell passing just west of Hawaii, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, punishing waves

Hurricane Lowell is skirting western Hawaii, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and punishing waves, the National Hurricane Center said. It left tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark.

The Category 2 hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, just shy of the 111 mph that would make it a major Category 3.

Map shows Hurricane Lowell's path

As of the latest advisory at 11 p.m. Monday night local time, Lowell was 90 miles west of Lihue, the county seat of Kauai County, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau, and was moving north-northeast at 18 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended outward as much as 70 miles from Lowell's center.

Map shows the location and path of Hurricane Lowell near Hawaii, Sept. 8, 2026. CBS News

Lowell had the potential of pouring up to 2 feet of rain on parts of the chain as well as producing "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" and even some tornadoes, the hurricane center said. It issued a hurricane warning for Kauai County and a tropical storm warning for the island of Oahu.

The warning extends to a large swath of the vast Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, which covers almost 583,000 square miles of ocean and includes 10 of Hawaii's islands.

Map shows warnings and watches issued for Hurricane Lowell near Hawaii, Sept. 8, 2026. CBS News

A tornado watch is in effect until 4 a.m. local time for Niihau and Kauai and their surrounding waters for tornadoes and waterspouts associated with Lowell, CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV reports.

Conditions were "very hazardous" late Monday night in both Kauai County and on Oahu, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said, adding that people in both places should shelter in place overnight.

Heavy rainfall

The hurricane center noted that Lowell was expected to produce additional rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches for Kauai, with maximum storm totals of 24 inches possible. For the Big Island, an additional 3 to 8 inches of rain was expected, with as much as 12 inches possible in some areas.

For Oahu and Maui County, an additional 2 to 5 inches of rain was expected, and some areas could see as much as 10 inches, the hurricane center said. "This rainfall may produce significant flash flooding and mudslides, especially across Kauai County and portions of the Big Island," it said.