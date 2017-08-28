Woman delivers baby during Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A pregnant woman in Texas went into labor just as the worst of Hurricane Harvey battered Corpus Christi.

CBS affiliate KZTV reports Isabel Pena was 38 weeks pregnant when she felt labor pain -- and she knew exactly what was about to happen.

"I just kept trying to tell him, 'She was coming, she was coming," Pena said.

So, her family called for help.

"We got on the phone and we called EMS, but we didn't ever think they were going to show up as bad as it was," said Pena's boyfriend, Andrew Garza. "The wind was blowing bad and there was debris everywhere."

To make matters worse, Pena's house had no electricity. Her family had been in the dark for hours. The only light they had was powered by a cellphone.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Pena delivered Kataleya Rose inside of her home. But at first, the baby wasn't breathing.

KZTV

An emergency crew arrived just in time to assist Pena.

"She was out, and not even two seconds later, they were already knocking at the door," Pena said.

"She started screaming and crying, and that's when I knew she was going to be OK," Garza said.

Paramedics were able to make it through the height of the storm. They safely arrived at the hospital.

"The baby was immediately evaluated by a pediatrician here at the hospital and found to be fine," said Dr. Kathleen Rasmussen, an OB-GYN at Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-South. "The mother, of course, was evaluated as well and she was completely stable."

Pena and Garza say they are grateful to have a healthy 6-pound, 9-ounce baby girl.