North Carolina shelter takes in hundreds ahead of Hurricane Florence

GARNER, N.C. — What do you bring to a storm shelter when the future's uncertain and you're 6 years old? For Ayla Harper, the answer is pink rain boots.

"When we're walking outside, I don't want to get my flip flops wet," she said.

Monica Scott brought onesies and formula for 3-month-old Kayden and 1-year-old Kinsley. She told CBS News she's worried about "not having a place to go home to or a job."

At a high-school-turned-haven near Raleigh, some 300 people and their pets receive meals and shelter ahead of Hurricane Florence. But Wake County manager David Ellis hopes they get more.

"We have the opportunity to make a difference in their life," Ellis said. "So as much as we can positively impact that, that's what I want to make sure we do."

Gayle Crespo evacuated there with her 85-year-old mother Frances. But she asked for help.

"I said, 'God, Jesus Christ, would you please please protect our home and everyone else in Wilmington,'" she said.

It's a common prayer in the shelter from the storm.