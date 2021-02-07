Biden says son Hunter's book "gave me hope"

In an exclusive interview with CBS News, President Joe Biden said that he felt "my boy's back" when he started to read his son Hunter's upcoming book. "The honesty with which he stepped forward and talked about the problem. And the hope that — it gave me hope reading it," Mr. Biden said.

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke to Mr. Biden in the first network news interview he has given since his inauguration. It will air in the 4 p.m. hour ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Hunter Biden, Mr. Biden's younger son, has struggled with drug addiction throughout his life. He was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after failing a drug test, and has sought treatment in rehab facilities.

Mr. Biden told O'Donnell that he felt his family's struggles were relatable to many Americans.

"You know, I'll bet there's not a family you know that doesn't have somebody in the family that had a drug problem or an alcohol problem," Mr. Biden said.

Hunter Biden was a frequent target of former President Trump on the campaign trail. At the first presidential debate, Mr. Trump falsely said Hunter Biden was dishonorably discharged from the military. Hunter Biden was given an administrative discharge after he tested positive for cocaine.

At that same debate, Mr. Biden acknowledged his son has had issues with drugs.

"He's fixed it, he's worked on it," the former vice president said. "I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son."

Hunter Biden is set to release a memoir in April called "Beautiful Things" by by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Simon & Schuster is a division of ViacomCBS. The book will discuss his struggles with substance abuse, as well as his relationship with his family, including with his father and late brother, Beau Biden.

