Huma Abedin opens up to "CBS Sunday Morning" about being "the invisible person"

Huma Abedin has long been the largely-invisible top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Now, in her first in-depth television interview, Abedin opens up to "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell about her relationship with Clinton, her marriage to disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner, and more, to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" October 31, and streamed on Paramount+.

A preview will be broadcast Friday, October 29, on the "CBS Evening News."

"I think for most of my adult life, certainly in the last 25 years that I've been in public service or in the public eye, I have been the invisible person behind the primary people in my life," Abedin told O'Donnell about why she is speaking out now. "But what I realize is that, if you don't tell your story, somebody else is writing your history."

During a wide-ranging conversation, O'Donnell talked with Abedin about her life in the heart of a public scandal; her fears that Child Protective Services would take her child away; how she found evidence that Weiner had physical affairs with other women in their home; her career with Clinton; and her new book, "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds" (published by Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS).

Weiner fell from grace after it was revealed he was sexting with other women while married to Abedin. He resigned from Congress and went to therapy. Later, while running for mayor of New York City, reports surfaced that he had been sending explicit photos to another woman. He was trounced in the primary.

"We were just two severely broken, traumatized people," Abedin told O'Donnell.

Abedin also revealed she later found evidence that Weiner's affairs were not just online when she discovered an old phone.

And Abedin talked about her guilt that the scandal surrounding Weiner may have led to Hillary Clinton losing the presidential race.

"I think I'm going to take it to my grave," Abedin said. "It took me a while to reconcile that it was not all my fault."

