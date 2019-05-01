Hulu announces Chrissy Teigen food show, more upcoming original content, releases new trailer for "The Handmaid's Tale"

Over the years, "Mayor of Twitter" Chrissy Teigen has made a lasting impression on many fans with her wit, humor and love of food. Now, Hulu has jumped on the Teigen bandwagon. The streaming service announced Wednesday that the model and cookbook author will be a part of a brand new food show.

Both Teigen and celebrity chef David Chang will host the new cooking and talk show, called "Family Style." The show is the first production by Vox Media Studios, Chang's Majordomo Media, and Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions, Vox said in a statement.

The three companies said they partnered to create "a slate of premium, original food-driven programming" for "Hulu Kitchen," the streaming service's foray into cooking.

Hulu announced the show on Twitter, along with a stream of other announcements about upcoming programming.

We can handle the heat, so we're heading into the kitchen. We're cooking up a brand new show with @DavidChang and @ChrissyTeigen. — hulu (@hulu) May 1, 2019

The streaming service also unveiled several new live-action Marvel shows, including "Ghost Rider." And at least five animated series have been added to the roster.

The official trailer for the third season of the critically acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale" was also dropped Wednesday. The over two-minute-long video teased the season, which returns on June 5, with the caption, "Blessed be the fight" on Twitter. Elisabeth Moss' Offred appears ready to keep fighting the powers that be in Gilead, a patriarchal dystopian version of America, and is donning her Handmaid's red robe and white bonnet to do it.

Two new comedy series, "Pen15" and "Ramy," have been renewed for second seasons, and a new drama series, "Wu Tang: An American Saga" will also be added to the streaming service.

Hulu is also working with a long list of celebrities from Mindy Kaling to Kat Dennings to Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who will together star in "Little Fires Everywhere." George Clooney, Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott will star in "Catch 22," which drops May 17.

We've got some exciting announcements coming your way! Follow this thread for live updates from Hulu '19 today. pic.twitter.com/x67nAOINPG — hulu (@hulu) May 1, 2019

And if those celebrities aren't enough, Hulu is also working with Nicole Kidman create an original series based on Liane Moriarty's New York Times best-seller, "Nine Perfect Strangers."

The list of new Hulu content is seemingly endless, but the company showed some special affection for its new star, Teigen. In a tweet, Hulu pointed out that she's a Time 100 recipient and praised her "incredible" recipes, which seemingly earned her the upcoming food show.