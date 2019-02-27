Live

Watch CBSN Live

Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know

Back
    Next
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know
    • Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know

    • Marvel has a huge year ahead

      Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe first flew onto the big screen with "Iron Man" in 2008, fan anticipation for their films has only grown.

      It's unclear what Marvel has coming next for kids. But grownups have a lot to look forward to in 2019 and beyond. Here's everything we know about every Marvel TV show and movie on the way — from the final Avengers fight to melancholy world of Jessica Jones.

      Note: Brands across CBS Interactive are marking International Women's Month and the debut of "Captain Marvel" with coverage celebrating the women of Marvel. See full coverage here.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios/Sony Pictures/20th Century Fox

    • Coming soon: "Captain Marvel"

      On March 8, 2019, audiences will at long last learn the origin story of Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel. The film stars Brie Larson in the title role.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • Shapeshifting aliens

      The film will feature a shapeshifting extraterrestrial race known as the Skrulls.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • Famous co-stars

      Jude Law plays an alien captain named Mar-Vell who befriends Carol Danvers. Samuel L. Jackson will also appear in the film as Nick Fury.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • Coming soon: "Avengers: Endgame"

      On April 26, just seven weeks after "Captain Marvel," the studio will release the fourth film in the Avengers series

      We don't know much about how the surviving Avengers will try to reverse Thanos' universe-wrecking cull. We do know that Captain America is leading what's left of the team to avenge their fallen friends.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • Busy Brie

      Brie Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel in "Endgame." 

      If you recall, just before Thanos turned half the universe to dust at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," Nick Fury activated a pager that displayed the Captain Marvel insignia.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • Iron Man in a tin can

      We also know that, at least for some of the movie, Iron Man is alive; the trailer that debuted during the 2019 Super Bowl, we see a lonely-looking Tony Stark floating around space in the Guardians' ship.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • Coming soon: "Dark Phoenix"

      This X-Men flick, which centers on Jean Grey, will be released on June 7, 2019. The main action of "Dark Phoenix" takes place about ten years after the events of "X-Men: Apocalypse."

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • Female leads

      "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner reprises her role as Jean Grey. Jessica Chastain plays the villain, a shapeshifting alien who manipulates Jean.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • Young phoenix

      The movie will also explore the origin story of Jean Grey, who started displaying telepathic abilities in childhood when her best friend was hit by a car and killed.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • Coming soon: "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

      Marvel's submission to the 2019 July 4 blockbuster weekend is "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Look for Peter Parker trying to spend a relaxing summer in Europe. We suspect shenanigans will ensue.

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • Mysterio

      Jake Gyllenhaal will star as Mysterio, a character who is traditionally a foe of our web-spinning hero. That said, Mysterio's allegiances seem more, well, mysterious, in this film.

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • Where it fits in the timeline

      According to producers, the events of this film begin minutes after the conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame."

      This suggests that, somehow, Peter Parker will be rescued from the dusty fate he met at the end of "Infinity War."

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • Coming soon: "New Mutants"

      Sophie Turner isn't the only "Game of Thrones" alumna starring in an X-Men movie in 2019. Catch Maisie Williams in "New Mutants," in theaters on August 2.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • New mutants, new genre

      The film will be a horror-genre movie about five young mutants trapped in a secret facility.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • Delayed: "Black Widow"

      Production of the Natasha Romanoff Avengers spin-off was delayed until midyear. Reports suggest that the delay may be part of a strategy to keep the events of "Avengers: Endgame" a secret.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • Same Natasha

      Scarlett Johansson is expected to reprise the role she originated in the MCU in "Iron Man 2."

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • In development: Gambit and other X-Men

      There are a few X-Men films in development, but new mutant movies have been put on ice while Disney finalizes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

      A Channing Tatum Gambit movie, first announced in 2014, is among those still in development. A producer confirmed in 2018 that a final script had been completed.

      Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

    • More Deadpool?

      In an investors meeting in February 2019, Disney CEO Bob Iger said future adaptations of the Deadpool series would have the potential to remain R-rated, despite their soon-to-materialize Disney affiliations.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • In development: A lot more Spider-verse

      After the success of the first film, Sony announced that a sequel and several spin-offs were in the works. We can expect to see a continuation of Miles Morales' story as well as a lot more Spider-Gwen.

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • In development: "Black Panther" sequel

      We know almost nothing official about the follow-up to the first "Black Panther" movie, but Ryan Coogler has confirmed that he will return to direct the sequel.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • In development: "Doctor Strange" sequel

      In December 2018, Scott Derrickson finalized a deal to return to the director's chair for a second outing as director of the series. Nothing else has been confirmed.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • Jessica Jones holds on

      Jessica Jones will return for a third season on Netflix in 2019, though we don't have an exact release date yet. Krysten Ritter will make her directorial debut in one episode.

      Credit: Netflix

    • Coming soon: "Cloak & Dagger"

      The second season of Freeform's "Cloak & Dagger" is set to premiere on April 4, 2019.

      Credit: Freeform

    • Coming soon: "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

      "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." returns for its sixth season in July 2019. The ABC series was already renewed for a seventh season.

      Credit: ABC

    • A familiar face

      Agent Phil Coulson is confirmed dead, but fear not, Clark Gregg confirmed he will return to the series to play a "very mysterious person... who is not Phil Coulson."

      Credit: ABC

    • Hello, Director Mack

      The 13-episode season will feature Henry Simmons' Mack as the new director of the S.H.I.E.L.D. agency.

      Credit: ABC

    • In development: A Loki series

      Tom Hiddleston will once again step into the shoes of the "God of Mischief" in a Loki-centric series on Disney's streaming platform, Disney Plus. 

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • Coming soon: "Legion"

      The third and final season of FX's "Legion" will premiere in June 2019.

      Credit: FX

    • Marvel on Hulu

      In February 2019, Hulu and Marvel announced a partnership to produced four animated series aimed at adults.

      Comedian Patton Oswalt will write and executive produce a M.O.D.O.K. series with writer/director Jordan Blum.

      Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images and Marvel Comics

    • "Tigra and Dazzler"

      Chelsea Handler and Erica Rivinoja are signed on to write and executive produce a "Tigra & Dazzler" series.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Marvel Comics

    • "Howard the Duck"

      Kevin Smith will write and executive produce "Howard the Duck" with "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" creator Dave Willis.

      Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images and Marvel Comics

    • "Hit-Monkey"

      And "Hit-Monkey" will be written and produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, the duo who directed the 2007 comedy "Blades of Glory."

      Characters from the four animated series will meet in a crossover event called "The Offenders."

      Credit: Marvel Comics