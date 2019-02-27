Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe first flew onto the big screen with "Iron Man" in 2008, fan anticipation for their films has only grown.
It's unclear what Marvel has coming next for kids. But grownups have a lot to look forward to in 2019 and beyond. Here's everything we know about every Marvel TV show and movie on the way — from the final Avengers fight to melancholy world of Jessica Jones.
Note: Brands across CBS Interactive are marking International Women's Month and the debut of "Captain Marvel" with coverage celebrating the women of Marvel. See full coverage here.