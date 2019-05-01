Hulu announces Chrissy Teigen food show and more upcoming original content

Over the years, "Mayor of Twitter" Chrissy Teigen has made a lasting impression on many fans with her wit, humor and love of food. Now, Hulu has jumped on the Teigen bandwagon. The streaming service announced on Wednesday that the model and cookbook author will be a part of a brand new food show.

Teigen and celebrity chef David Chang, who already has his own Netflix show, "Ugly Delicious," are cooking up the new Hulu series together. Hulu announced the show on Twitter, along with a stream of other announcements about upcoming programing.

We can handle the heat, so we're heading into the kitchen. We're cooking up a brand new show with @DavidChang and @ChrissyTeigen. — hulu (@hulu) May 1, 2019

The streaming service also unveiled several new live-action Marvel shows, including "Ghost Rider." And at least five animated series have been added to the roster.

Two new comedy series, "Pen15" and "Ramy," have been renewed for second seasons, and a new drama series, "Wu Tang: An American Saga" will also be added to the streaming service.

Hulu is also working with a long list of celebrities from Mindy Kaling to Kat Dennings to Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who will together star in "Little Fires Everywhere." George Clooney, Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott will star in "Catch 22," which drops May 17.

We've got some exciting announcements coming your way! Follow this thread for live updates from Hulu '19 today. pic.twitter.com/x67nAOINPG — hulu (@hulu) May 1, 2019

And if those celebrities aren't enough, Hulu is also working with Nicole Kidman create an original series based on Liane Moriarty's New York Times best-seller, "Nine Perfect Strangers."

The list of new Hulu content is seemingly endless, but the company showed some special affection for its new star, Teigen. In a tweet, Hulu pointed out that she's a Time 100 recipient and praised her "incredible" recipes, which seemingly earned her the upcoming food show.